Police: Man found unconscious on New Jersey front lawn was apparent hit-and-run victim

(Shutterstock)

BRICK, New Jersey -- Police say a man who died after being found unconscious on the front lawn of a New Jersey home appears to have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to the Brick Township home at 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared that the man had been walking east on the shoulder of the road when he was hit from behind by an eastbound work van that fled the scene.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Ocean County prosecutors and the medical examiner's office are investigating.

Police say the vehicle would have front passenger-side damage including a broken headlight assembly. They are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call investigators.

