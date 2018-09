Police: Man groped, took photos of 12-year-old girl in the Bronx

Police are searching for the man who groped a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.It happened Sept. 26 at about 5:20 p.m in the vicinity of East 193rd Street and Jerome Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.According to police, the girl was walking down the sidewalk when she noticed the suspect taking photos of her from behind. He then ran up to her and grabbed her buttocks.The man then fled the location on Jerome Avenue.Police describe the suspect as a light skinned Hispanic male, 5'5" who weighs approximately 160 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.----------