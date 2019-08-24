Police: Man gropes 14-year-old girl while posing as Con Ed worker in Washington Heights

By Eyewitness Nwes
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who groped a 14-year-old girl while posing as a Con Ed worker.

Investigators say the man knocked on doors inside a building in Washington Heights on Wednesday claiming to be from Con Ed.

A 14-year-old girl wisely did not let him into her apartment.

Later, when the girl walked out, he groped her and then fled.

