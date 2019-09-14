Police: Man hops out of running car, grabs woman while entering Long Island home

By Eyewitness News
LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for a sex attack on Long Island.

Detectives say the man hopped out of a running car and grabbed a 43-year-old woman as she was entering her home in Levittown.

The victim screamed, so the man ran back to his car and sped off.

Police are looking for a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
levittownnassau countyassaultattacksex assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after swinging sword on Empire State Building observation deck
DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN
AccuWeather: Lots of clouds to start the weekend
NYPD officers help deliver baby on steps of Bronx precinct
Music producer from NJ critically injured by flying tire off truck
Surveillance video allegedly shows 2 people moving carpet with body
1 dead, teen brothers hurt in fiery crash on Long Island
Show More
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Parents outraged over 'chaotic' dismissal at Staten Island school
Brick used to smash police cruiser windshield in Queens
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
More TOP STORIES News