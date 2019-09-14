LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for a sex attack on Long Island.
Detectives say the man hopped out of a running car and grabbed a 43-year-old woman as she was entering her home in Levittown.
The victim screamed, so the man ran back to his car and sped off.
Police are looking for a dark-colored Chrysler 300.
Police: Man hops out of running car, grabs woman while entering Long Island home
