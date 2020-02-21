Man impersonating police detective scams woman in Brooklyn out of more than $3,000: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man accused of scamming thousands of dollars from a woman in Brooklyn by impersonating a police officer.

Police say the suspect scammed a 78-year-old woman out of thousands of dollars on two separate occasions last month.

According to officials, the man first approached the woman at a bus stop on the corner of Lenox Road and Bedford Avenue on Jan. 22, and talked her into giving him $3,300 as part of a donation to a church or charity.

The suspect then drove the woman to her home where she turned over the money.

A few days later on Jan. 27, the man called the same woman and claimed he was a detective conducting an investigation and needed to recover money from her apartment as evidence.

Police say the victim agreed and handed over another $1,200 to the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensbrooklynnew york cityrobberypolice impersonatorscam targeting seniorsscam
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans rescue man from subway tracks in NYC
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
Man charged in fatal library stabbing accused of attempted rape
Snowless in New York City
Outgoing transit president Andy Byford says he's staying in NYC
Man with leukemia finally meets stranger who donated bone marrow
Residents struggle to escape fire at multi-family home in NJ
Show More
3 injured when school bus, vehicles crash in New Jersey
Human bones found during excavation project on NJ front yard
Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery; Nets 'looking at big picture'
54-year-old man shoved onto subway tracks in NYC
VIDEO: Huge fire burns near highway after truck hauling fuel rolls over
More TOP STORIES News