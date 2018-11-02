Police say a man has been arrested for grabbing a child off a porch in Westchester County on Halloween night.46-year-old Cesar Arana-Oliveras of Yonkers is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong says Arana-Oliveras grabbed a 3-year-old off the porch of a house on Bryant Avenue in White Plains.Chong says the suspect didn't belong in the area, was wearing a Halloween mask, and was trick-or-treating without any kids.Arana-Oliveras told police he did it as a prank, not as any kind of crime. But authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.----------