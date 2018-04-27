Police: Man kicked swans in the head at Florida park

ORLANDO, Florida --
Police say they've arrested a 34-year-old Florida man after people at a park saw him kicking swans in the head.

An arrest reports says police were called Thursday morning to Orlando's Lake Eola Park, which is known for its swans and swan-shaped paddle boats.

Multiple people told officers they saw Rocco Joseph Mantella kicking swans "as hard as possible" as he appeared to practice karate.

The report says Mantella also kicked a sleeping duck.

The Orlando Sentinel reports one witness told investigators Mantella appeared to laugh when he saw her reaction.

Mantella was arrested on a cruelty to animals charge and remained in the Orange County Jail on Friday. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News