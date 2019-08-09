Police: Man misses MTA bus, follows it, pulls gun on driver

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was accused of threatening an MTA bus driver with a gun after missing the bus in Manhattan Friday morning.

Police said 28-year-old Tony Burnett missed the M11 bus at Columbus Avenue and West 85th Street on the Upper West Side at around 7:50 a.m.

He hailed a cab that drove two blocks, catching up with the bus at West 83rd Street.

Police said jumped out of the cab, ran up to the bus, displayed a handgun to the 55-year-old driver and yelled, "Why didn't you stop for me?"

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls found Burnett walking to Central Park West.

He was arrested "without incident" within four minutes.

A duffle bag containing a loaded .38 caliber revolver was recovered, police said.

Burnett was charged with reckless endangerment, menacing, possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a defaced firearm.

