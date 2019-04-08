Police: Man pours gasoline, lights Bronx building lobby on fire

Naveen Dhaliwal has the details from Kingsbridge.

By Naveen Dhaliwal
KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for an apparent arsonist who they say lit a building lobby on fire in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

Many neighbors are very concerned, and are questioning why it was their building - did this guy have a vendetta against someone?

"I saw the video 100 times, and I'm still in shock," says resident Liza Irizzary.

The man is seen on surveillance walking through the first set of doors of the co-op on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge early Sunday morning, then pouring what police say is gasoline all over the lobby. Without hesitating, the man is seen lighting it up - creating an explosion of fire.

"Everyone is petrified," says Yomara Hernandez.

The building's super, Samuel Flores was getting ready to go to bed and says he heard the fire alarms go off. He then opened his apartment door.

"I saw the smoke, I woke up my family and I said to get ready, we have a fire," said Flores.

Flores called 911, then recorded the aftermath - charred remains, soot and the partially-melted front doormat. Behind the door, Flores says he found a canister - a large water bottle the suspect brought the gasoline in.

"I'm so happy no one let him in - what would've happened if you went in front of someone's door?" added Irizarry.

That is the question that has now shattered the sense of security for the tight-knit building community.

