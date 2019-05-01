Police: Man punched Bronx clerk after trying to use counterfeit money

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who punched a store clerk in the face multiple times after trying to use counterfeit money.The incident was reported Sunday just after 3:30 p.m. at the C S Ninety Nine Cents Store on East Gun Hill Road.Authorities say the suspect attempted to pay for a pack of T-shirts with a counterfeit $20 bill.When the 35-year-old store employee used a counterfeit detector pen, the suspect tried to take the bill back and walked out with the merchandise.The employee chased the suspect to the front of the store and was punched several times before the suspect ran away northbound on Decatur Avenue.The store clerk was treated at the scene for a laceration to the face.The suspect is described as 20 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall with a mustache and was last seen wearing a black hat and hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket, black sweatpants and yellow boots.Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------