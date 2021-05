EMBED >More News Videos Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly went up to a woman in a wheelchair on an MTA bus in the Bronx and punched her in the face.It happened on a BX20 bus at the corner of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue, shortly before noon on Friday.Police say the 67-year-old victim was treated for pain and discomfort.----------