Police: Man randomly punches child, teen waiting for bus in Brooklyn

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the random attack in Brooklyn.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A community in Brooklyn is rallying after a man randomly punched a child and teen heading school, police said.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday inside the Bushwick Houses near Bushwick and Flushing avenues.

Police said a 9-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister were waiting for a bus inside their building when a man approached them and punched them in an unprovoked attack.

The boy was punched from behind and his face hit a window ledge, causing a huge lump to swell on his forehead. HIs sister said she was hit on the side of the head.

"At first, he was pacing around the building, cursing, yelling at his self, like, you could tell there was something wrong with him," the 16-year-old victim said.

The kids called their mom in tears, and she took them to the hospital.

Residents of the Bushwick Houses and surrounding community gathered at the scene of the attack to call for the immediate arrest of the assailant.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Ths suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 black man with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

