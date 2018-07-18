BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A community in Brooklyn is rallying after a man randomly punched a child and teen heading school, police said.
Police said a 9-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were waiting for a bus around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday near Bushwick and Flushing avenues when a man approached them and punched them in an unprovoked attack.
Both victims suffered minor injuries to their heads
Residents of the Bushwick Houses and surrounding community gathered at the scene of the attack to call for the immediate arrest of the assailant.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Ths supect was described as a 5-foot-6 black man with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a blue jacket.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
