Police: Man raped woman who asked for directions in Hell's Kitchen

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say raped a woman who asked for directions in Hell's Kitchen.

The attack happened last week. Police say the man grabbed the 31-year-old by the arm and led her to 51st Street between 8th and 9th Avenues, where they say he raped her.

Anyone who knows anything about the suspect is asked to contact police immediately.

