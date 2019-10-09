Man wanted for raping woman who asked for directions in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who raped a woman who had asked him for directions in Manhattan.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on October 6th in Hell's Kitchen.

Police say the 31-year-old woman from Yonkers was apparently lost in the area when she asked for directions.

The man grabbed her by the arm and led her to a building near West 51st Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues. He forced her down a flight of stairs into the basement, where he raped her.

The man then fled north on Broadway at 52nd Street.

The victim suffered bruising to her right arm, back and right leg. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are kept confidential.

----------[br /]* [b][url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/manhattan/" TARGET="" REL=""]More Manhattan news[/url][/b][br /]* [b][url HREF="https://7ny.tv/submitnewstip" TARGET="" REL=""]Send us a news tip[/url][/b][br /]* [b][url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/apps/" TARGET="" REL=""]Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts[/url][/b] [br /]*[b][url HREF="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrlIS7z20CnVaCrMvdkig_g" TARGET="" REL=""] Follow us on YouTube[/url][/b] [br /]
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchenmanhattannew york cityrapesexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police: Man rapes woman who asked for directions in Manhattan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Call for nationwide ban after NYC teen dies from vaping
Long Island police chase ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot
AccuWeather: Days of wind and rain
Man arrested in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Show More
Army veteran accused of trying to access secure area of GWB
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
More TOP STORIES News