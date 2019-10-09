NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who raped a woman who had asked him for directions in Manhattan.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on October 6th in Hell's Kitchen.
Police say the 31-year-old woman from Yonkers was apparently lost in the area when she asked for directions.
The man grabbed her by the arm and led her to a building near West 51st Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues. He forced her down a flight of stairs into the basement, where he raped her.
The man then fled north on Broadway at 52nd Street.
The victim suffered bruising to her right arm, back and right leg. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips
All calls are kept confidential.
----------[br /]* [b][url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/manhattan/" TARGET="" REL=""]More Manhattan news[/url][/b][br /]* [b][url HREF="https://7ny.tv/submitnewstip" TARGET="" REL=""]Send us a news tip[/url][/b][br /]* [b][url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/apps/" TARGET="" REL=""]Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts[/url][/b] [br /]*[b][url HREF="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrlIS7z20CnVaCrMvdkig_g" TARGET="" REL=""] Follow us on YouTube[/url][/b] [br /]
Man wanted for raping woman who asked for directions in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News