Police: Man robs $5,000 from Queens bagel store

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who robbed a bagel store in Queens.The suspect robbed 'Hot Bagels' on 31st Street near Astoria Boulevard early Saturday morning. Officials say he broke the front glass window and took $5,000 in cash and an undetermined amount of cigarette packs.The man then fled the store in an unknown direction.The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, shorts, and sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).