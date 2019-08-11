Police: Man robs $5,000 from Queens bagel store

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who robbed a bagel store in Queens.

The suspect robbed 'Hot Bagels' on 31st Street near Astoria Boulevard early Saturday morning. Officials say he broke the front glass window and took $5,000 in cash and an undetermined amount of cigarette packs.

The man then fled the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, shorts, and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
astorianew york cityqueensrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
AccuWeather: Another beauty on Sunday
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
Woman trapped in gap between LIRR train and platform
Off-duty NYPD officer killed when car crashes, bursts into flames in NYC
Newark residents advised to use bottled water due to lead levels
Show More
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Dominican Day Parade marches through Manhattan
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Search for man who stole collection box from Brooklyn church
Suspect wanted for throwing brick into marked NYPD van
More TOP STORIES News