Police: Man robs woman in doorway of Bronx apartment

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, Bronx (WABC) -- The search is on for the suspect in a frightening robbery in the Bronx.

Police say a man walked into the doorway of a residential building last week as a woman was trying to get into the building on Rowland Street and Westchester Avenue in Westchester Square.

Investigators say the man then pushed the 52-year-old woman to the ground, yanked her purse and then took off.

