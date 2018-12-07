OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) --Nassau County police believe the man responsible for scamming an elderly woman earlier this month out of $45,000 may be responsible for at least five other similar scams.
According to detectives, the suspect came to the home of an 81-year-old Oceanside woman Monday and told her that her son had been arrested for being in a car accident and needed $7,500 for bail money.
The victim arranged for the cash transaction to occur at her house. After payment was made, the suspect contacted the victim and stated that an additional $7,500 was needed because the bail was raised. The victim again agreed to give the suspect the money at her home.
The suspect then contacted the victim a third time and explained an additional $30,000 was needed to cover medical costs and if paid in cash her son's criminal record would be expunged. The victim again gave the suspect the cash at her residence.
All of the interactions were caught on the victim's Ring doorbell camera, producing a clear picture of the suspect's face.
Police said they have heard from more victims and believe the man stole $30,000 from a homeowner in Roslyn, $5,900 from a homeowner in Great Neck, $8,400 from another resident in Oceanside and attempted to steal $18,000 from a homeowner in Farmingdale.
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced Friday that Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran described the suspect as a "dirtbag." She encouraged senior citizens to speak up if they believe they may have been victimized by the suspect.
Police are also encouraging people to speak with their grandparents or elderly friends to ascertain if they too may have fallen prey to the suspect. He said people should also remind their elderly family members to never handover cash to someone they don't know.
If you know the suspect you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls remain anonymous.
