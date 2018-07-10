Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Long Island as a case of suicide and arson.The flames broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on a residential street called The Link in North Massapequa.At least 60 firefighters from 11 departments worked to extinguish the blaze, and afterwards, they found the body of a 66-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound in the garage.It is believed he set the house on fire and then committed suicide. His name is being withheld at this time.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and one was treated and released at an area hospital.The fire appears to have started in the front of the house, and video showed windows blown out and damage to the roof.The investigation is ongoing.----------