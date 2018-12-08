A woman and her boyfriend are in critical condition after her ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into their Yonkers home and shot them before turning the gun on himself, police said. All three are correction officers.Police said 40-year-old Edward Quinoy, of Tarrytown, forced himself into the victim's home on Buckingham Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Quinoy then allegedly fired multiple shots at the victims, and they fired back. It is unclear if one or both of the victims shot back at Quinoy.The male victim's mother, who also lived in the home, called 911, and when police arrived, the suspect and two victims were all unconscious, police said.The man and women both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The mother was not injured.Quinoy was also shot multiple times and suffered a wound to the head that appeared to be self-inflicted, police said. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.An investigation is ongoing, and police are interviewing subjects, canvassing for surveillance video, and processing forensic and ballistic evidence. Investigators also recovered several handguns from the scene.According to police, Quinoy and the victims, whose names have not been released, all knew each other and worked as correction officers with the Westchester County Department of Correction."Our thoughts and prayers are with these two correction officers and their fellow members of service during this extremely difficult time. We request that their privacy be respected as they valiantly attempt to recover," County Executive George Latimer said in a statement.----------