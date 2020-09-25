Police: Man shot in parking lot of Holiday Inn in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn.

The shooting happened around 3:15 on Thursday afternoon Route 4 in Fort Lee.

The man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no word on a suspect.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

