39-year-old man shot in the face in Brooklyn: Police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 39-year-old man was shot in the face in Brooklyn Friday evening, police say.
According to officials, the shooting happened in front of President Street in Crown Heights just after 5 p.m.
Police say the victim, who was shot in the face, was a 39-year-old man.
They say he is likely to die.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
So far there are no arrests.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
