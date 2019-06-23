TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a 55-year-old man was slashed in the neck while walking down the stairs at a 1 train stop in TriBeCa on Saturday night.
The slashing happened at the Franklin Street stop shortly before 9 p.m.
Officials say the attacker displayed a knife, and demanded money from the suspect. The man then gave the suspect two cellphones he had on him, as well as $7.
The suspect then continued to follow the victim, and then slashed him, police say.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to survive.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie.
Later in the evening, just before 10:30 p.m. a man was also slashed at Columbus Circle. Police say the victim was slashed on the street. The male suspect fled the scene.
Police are unsure if the two slashings are connected.
Man slashed in the neck while walking down subway stairs in TriBeCa, police say
