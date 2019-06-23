Man slashed in the neck while walking down subway stairs in TriBeCa, police say

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a 55-year-old man was slashed in the neck while walking down the stairs at a 1 train stop in TriBeCa on Saturday night.The slashing happened at the Franklin Street stop shortly before 9 p.m.Officials say the attacker displayed a knife, and demanded money from the suspect. The man then gave the suspect two cellphones he had on him, as well as $7.The suspect then continued to follow the victim, and then slashed him, police say.The victim was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to survive.The suspect was wearing a black hoodie.Later in the evening, just before 10:30 p.m. a man was also slashed at Columbus Circle. Police say the victim was slashed on the street. The male suspect fled the scene.Police are unsure if the two slashings are connected.----------