Man slashed in the neck while walking down subway stairs in TriBeCa, police say

By Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a 55-year-old man was slashed in the neck while walking down the stairs at a 1 train stop in TriBeCa on Saturday night.

The slashing happened at the Franklin Street stop shortly before 9 p.m.

Officials say the attacker displayed a knife, and demanded money from the suspect. The man then gave the suspect two cellphones he had on him, as well as $7.

The suspect then continued to follow the victim, and then slashed him, police say.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to survive.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

Later in the evening, just before 10:30 p.m. a man was also slashed at Columbus Circle. Police say the victim was slashed on the street. The male suspect fled the scene.

Police are unsure if the two slashings are connected.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tribecanew york citymanhattansubwaysubway crimeslashingstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI; Father found wandering in BK
Trump delays plan to arrest over 2,040 undocumented immigrants
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
AccuWeather: Picture-perfect rest of weekend
'Bee Blitz' event held on Governor's Island
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
LI high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Show More
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
70 climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times building
2 children among 9 hurt when SUV jumps curb, overturns in NYC
Scantily-clad creatives trek to Coney Island for Mermaid Parade
Man arrested after woman jumps from window to escape brutal rape
More TOP STORIES News