Police: Man slashes Hasidic father, son with box cutter outside Brooklyn synagogue

By Eyewitness News
KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in Brooklyn after investigators say he slashed a father and his adult son with a box cutter.

Police charged Vinesh Marajh, 42, with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Police say Marajh and two other men were drinking on Saturday night outside a synagogue in Kensington when they got into a fight with the father and son.

The father and son were both slashed, though the extent of their injuries is not clear.

Police say the victims are Hasidic Jews, but they do not believe this was a bias crime.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensingtonnew york citybrooklynsynagogueslashing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Dorian batters Bahamas as dangerous Category 5 hurricane
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
NYPD announces security plan to keep J'Ouvert Festival safe
Search for teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk crashes with daughter, 4 other kids in car
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 people during NYC bar fight
Residents complain after plans to place 'Friends' couch replica on NYC sidewalk
Man arrested at Six Flags after police find weapons in car
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
More TOP STORIES News