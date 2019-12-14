CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are desperately searching for a dog and the man who snatched it from a car.
Police say a 28-year-old woman left a 6-year-old toy poodle inside an unlocked car. It happened two weeks ago on Walker Street in Chinatown.
A man then opened the car and took the dog while the woman was grabbing food.
Police: Man snatches toy poodle from car in Chinatown
