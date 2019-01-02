STABBING

Police: Man stabbed during fight over parking spot in Westchester County

By Eyewitness News
OSSINING, New York (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after he was accused of repeatedly stabbing a 22-year-old over a parking spot in Westchester County on New Year's Day.

Officials said 40-year-old Anthony Acosta was charged with assault after the altercation at the Cortlandt Ridge Apartments on Van Cortlandt Avenue in Ossining around 10 p.m.

Acosta allegedly got into a dispute with four young men who parked in his spot, and that's when he repeatedly stabbed a 22-year-old victim.

The victim underwent surgery at Westchester Medical Center and is expected to survive but may lose his leg because of damage to the blood vessels, officials said.

Acosta arraigned Wednesday morning. Bail set at $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond.

