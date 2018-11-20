Police: Man stabs 2 dogs, 1 fatally, in Long Island home

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing two of his pet dogs -- one fatally -- at his Brentwood home.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Freeman Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Malik Fields stabbed his family pet bit bulls, Storm and Chocolate, between 4 and 5 a.m.

Storm, 1, died from his injuries and Chocolate was taken to the Animal Medical Hospital of Centereach, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Four other dogs in the home were not injured and the Suffolk County District's Attorney's Office has issued an order of protection for the dogs.

Fields was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

