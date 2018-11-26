Police: Man stabs brother in neck during dispute on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the stabbing in Dix Hills.

DIX HILLS, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police say two brothers were involved in a dispute inside their Long Island home that ended with one of them stabbed.

The incident happened at Northwood Court in Dix Hills at approximately 11 a.m., when authorities say a 30-year-old man stabbed his 32-year-old brother in the neck.

The stabbing victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at some point during the incident, the 30-year-old also set a fire in the basement.

The suspect was Tased by police and transported to Huntington Hospital.

Neighbors say the man has a history of mental illness.

The parents were home during the dispute, and the mother of the two was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Second Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingarsonDix HillsSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
Keep it: Bank of America ATM mistakenly gives $100 bills
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
NASA spacecraft lands on Mars after 6-month journey
Children find woman's burned body on Staten Island
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
Woman saves choking baby at restaurant on Thanksgiving Day
Show More
Demonstrators take over Amazon store in protest of Queens HQ
Employee dies after being shot by customer in car dealership dispute
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain triggers flash flood warnings
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Dog found 1,200 miles away to be reunited with NYC family
More News