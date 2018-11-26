Police say two brothers were involved in a dispute inside their Long Island home that ended with one of them stabbed.The incident happened at Northwood Court in Dix Hills at approximately 11 a.m., when authorities say a 30-year-old man stabbed his 32-year-old brother in the neck.The stabbing victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.Police said at some point during the incident, the 30-year-old also set a fire in the basement.The suspect was Tased by police and transported to Huntington Hospital.Neighbors say the man has a history of mental illness.The parents were home during the dispute, and the mother of the two was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.Second Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.----------