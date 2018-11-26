DIX HILLS, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police say two brothers were involved in a dispute inside their Long Island home that ended with one of them stabbed.
The incident happened at Northwood Court in Dix Hills at approximately 11 a.m., when authorities say a 30-year-old man stabbed his 32-year-old brother in the neck.
The stabbing victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said at some point during the incident, the 30-year-old also set a fire in the basement.
The suspect was Tased by police and transported to Huntington Hospital.
Neighbors say the man has a history of mental illness.
The parents were home during the dispute, and the mother of the two was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Second Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts