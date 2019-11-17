Police: Man stabs wife, sets house on fire on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police say a man stabbed his wife and then set their house on fire on Staten Island.

Firefighters pulled the man from the home on Monroe Street in St. George.

He is now in critical condition.

Police say his wife escaped the home after her husband attacked her. She is in stable condition.

