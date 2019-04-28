EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- Police are searching for a man who is suspected of stealing $700 from a woman's bank account in Manhattan.
A camera caught the man withdrawing money from a TD Bank ATM on East 1st St. in the East Village.
The woman said she accidentally left her card in the machine after doing her own banking.
The man left in a Toyota with Pennsylvania license plates.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: Man steals $700 from woman's bank account after card left in ATM
TOP STORIES
Show More