Police: Man steals $700 from woman's bank account after card left in ATM

Sandra Bookman has the details.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- Police are searching for a man who is suspected of stealing $700 from a woman's bank account in Manhattan.

A camera caught the man withdrawing money from a TD Bank ATM on East 1st St. in the East Village.

The woman said she accidentally left her card in the machine after doing her own banking.

The man left in a Toyota with Pennsylvania license plates.

