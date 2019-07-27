Police: Man steals 'SuperShuttle' airport van in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who stole a SuperShuttle airport van in Queens.
Police say the thief somehow got into the parked van last Saturday at Queens Boulevard and 38th Street in Sunnyside, and then drove off.
The van was found later that day in Briarwood, about nine miles from where it was stolen.
