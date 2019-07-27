Police: Man steals 'SuperShuttle' airport van in Queens

By Eyewitness News
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who stole a SuperShuttle airport van in Queens.

Police say the thief somehow got into the parked van last Saturday at Queens Boulevard and 38th Street in Sunnyside, and then drove off.

The van was found later that day in Briarwood, about nine miles from where it was stolen.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunnysidenew york cityqueenstheftstolen car
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rescues neighbor, dog from burning home on Long Island
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
AccuWeather: Classic summer weather this weekend
Congresswoman wants NYC parade for 9/11 heroes
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
Drawing bought at Queens thrift store worth $200,000
Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 NYPD officers
Show More
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
PHOTOS: Images unveiled of Manhattan's first public beach
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Mets' Pete Alonso officially donates portion of HR Derby winnings to charities
More TOP STORIES News