BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released video of a thief caught on camera stealing a woman's wallet at a gas station in Brooklyn.
The incident took place on Saturday, Feb. 15, in front of a gas station on Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Video shows a male suspect looking inside a 51-year-old woman's car as she pumps gas.
The man then opens the car door, grabs the victim's wallet and then flees on a bicycle.
Police say the suspect got away with $50 and two credit cards.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video shows man stealing woman's wallet at gas station in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News