Video shows man stealing woman's wallet at gas station in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released video of a thief caught on camera stealing a woman's wallet at a gas station in Brooklyn.

The incident took place on Saturday, Feb. 15, in front of a gas station on Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Video shows a male suspect looking inside a 51-year-old woman's car as she pumps gas.

The man then opens the car door, grabs the victim's wallet and then flees on a bicycle.

Police say the suspect got away with $50 and two credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york citynypdrobberygas stationpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Events canceled, delayed as coronavirus cases in NY rise to 176
First New Jersey death from novel coronavirus reported in Bergen Co.
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Miss., Mo.
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
2 Long Island school bus drivers test positive for COVID-19
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Video: First responders rescue boy stuck in mud in Westchester
Woman caught on camera burning flag outside Hindu facility in NYC
NYC Half Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
New York International Auto Show postponed due to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News