Police: South Dakota man stole $500 worth of sex toys from couple's house

TYNDALL, South Dakota -- A South Dakota man is accused of stealing $500 worth of sex toys from a couple's home over a period of about two years.
The Argus Leader reports that 25-year-old Brody Fuchs, of Tyndall, is charged with second-degree burglary.
Bon Homme County Sheriff's Deputy Brian McGuire says Fuchs took "a bunch" of the items from a residence in Tyndall, which is near the Nebraska border.
An affidavit says the couple had installed a camera system inside the house, which caught Fuchs entering the home for about 40 seconds, then leaving. A deputy recovered a number of sex toys during a search of the suspect's residence.
McGuire did not say whether Fuchs knew the couple.
A phone number for Fuchs could not be found.
