Police say a man was struck by a car in Chelsea early Saturday morning, moments after a woman rejected his romantic advances.The man was struck just after 5 a.m. Saturday at 10th Avenue and West 18th St.Police say the 24-year-old man had crossed 10th Avenue to talk to a woman. When she wasn't interested, he turned around, stepped to the street and got struck by a passing driver.He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver was arrested for having a suspended license.----------