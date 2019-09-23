Police: Man arrested after trying to detonate 'inoperable' device at New Rochelle train station

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after police say he tried to detonate an inoperable device at the New Rochelle train station.
Officers responded to the station shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man attempting to detonate a backpack he was wearing.
Police say 54-year-old Thomas Skoupa was seated on an outside bench, wearing a nylon pouch with wires protruding from the pouch and several cigarette lighters attached.
When officers approached him, police say Skoupa stood up, extended his right arm and activated a small flashlight, turning it on and off several times.
He was taken into custody.
The device was removed from his body and discovered to be a radio/Walkman wrapped in electrical tape connected with wires, and inoperable, authorities said.
Skoupa was charged with making a terroristic threat.
