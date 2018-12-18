Police: Florida man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed

Anthony Andrew Gallagher, 23, is seen in a booking photo. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida --
Police in Florida say a 23-year-old man went through a McDonald's drive-thru and tried to pay for his order with a bag of marijuana.

News outlets report Port St. Lucie police say the fast food worker denied the trade and Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove off, only to return again a short time later. Police arrested him Sunday on charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.

Police were alerted to Gallagher's offer early Sunday morning and got a description of him from the worker. They say a suspect matching his description went through the drive-thru a little while later and police approached him.

It's unclear if Gallagher attempted to pay for his order with drugs the second time. It's also unclear if he has a lawyer.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mcdonald'smarijuanau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Michael Flynn sentencing delayed
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Dead body found behind Long Island community center
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
Show More
Warning after Post Office mailboxes broken into in NJ town
Chicago officers fatally struck by train while chasing suspect
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite, 2K over Carlton Dance
Suspect in FDNY road rage murder being extradited to NY
Man steals $45K worth of cell phones in Verizon store robbery
More News