Search for suspect police say tried to record video up woman's dress in subway

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are trying to identify a man who's accused of trying to take video up a woman's dress.
Authorities say the man attempted to record the video on May 11 at approximately 3:30 p.m. inside the 42nd Street subway station in Times Square.
The 26-year old woman was walking up a flight of stairs inside the station when she noticed a man behind her who was putting his cell phone under her dress, police say.
When the victim then confronted the man, he ran off.
The suspect is described as being 20-30 years old and was last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
