Police: Man wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat, shirt assaults man on Manhattan subway

Lucy Yang has details of the attack from Union Square.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat and shirt in connection with an assault at a Manhattan subway station.

Police say the suspect got into a verbal dispute with another man at about 8:15 Friday night while on board a northbound 4 train approaching the Union Square/14th Street stop.

During the dispute, police say the suspect made multiple derogatory statements about the ethnicity of the victim, described as a 24-year-old Hispanic man.

He followed the victim when he got off the train at 14th Street and punched him on the head multiple times while on the 4 train platform.

He then pushed the victim to the track bed before fleeing to the Brooklyn-bound L train platform, police said.

The victim was helped up onto the platform by his friend and another person and was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of a laceration to his head that he sustained when he fell onto the tracks.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with a heavy build, wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat, a red shirt with 'Make America Great Again' in white letters, blue overalls, a black jacket and jewelry around his neck.

The incident happened a week after police said a tourist was robbed at knifepoint at the Union Square subway station because of his "Make America Great Again" hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

