Police: Man found naked in children's closet after breaking into Rockland County home

PIERMONT, Rockland County (WABC) -- A Rockland County man is under arrest after police say they found him hiding naked in a children's closet.

48-year-old Brian Bates allegedly broke into an apartment in Piermont last week after removing a screen on a window.

Bates was seen walking in the residence while he was naked, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found him hiding in a bedroom closet belonging to the home's children.

Bates was remanded to the Rockland County Jail and indicted on a burglary charge. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

