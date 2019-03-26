Crime & Safety

Man who conned grandparents out of money in fake bail scam arrested, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Westchester County busted a man they say used the love and concern of grandparents to get quick cash.

By Eyewitness News
OSSINING, New York (WABC) -- Police in Westchester County arrested a man they say used the love and concern of grandparents to get quick cash.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jasaun Butler Pope of Valley Stream conducted a scam where he contacted several elderly people in other states, told them that their grandchild was in jail, asked for money to bail them out and then had them send the cash to addresses in Ossining.

Last weekend, Ossining police caught Pope in the act when he picked up a package full of money on Ann Street, investigators said.

When he was arrested, police say Pope was in possession of another package that was addressed to another location in town.

Pope is charged with grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Officials believe there may be other victims and ask that people report anything suspicious to the Ossining Police Department.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyossiningwestchester countyscam targeting seniorsscam
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
10-year-old student brings loaded gun to LI elementary school
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Victim speaks out after ex-NYPD sergeant charged with tampering
6 injured when driver fleeing from police crashes in the Bronx
Some LIRR service disrupted by downed power line on tracks
Show More
NYC shelter residents blame faulty elevator for woman's death
Rep. Jose Serrano of the Bronx to retire, cites Parkinson's
Contractor sentenced for scamming victims of Superstorm Sandy
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
AccuWeather: Temps stay chilly
More TOP STORIES News