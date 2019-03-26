Man who conned grandparents out of money in fake bail scam arrested, police say

OSSINING, New York (WABC) -- Police in Westchester County arrested a man they say used the love and concern of grandparents to get quick cash.Authorities say 28-year-old Jasaun Butler Pope of Valley Stream conducted a scam where he contacted several elderly people in other states, told them that their grandchild was in jail, asked for money to bail them out and then had them send the cash to addresses in Ossining.Last weekend, Ossining police caught Pope in the act when he picked up a package full of money on Ann Street, investigators said.When he was arrested, police say Pope was in possession of another package that was addressed to another location in town.Pope is charged with grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.Officials believe there may be other victims and ask that people report anything suspicious to the Ossining Police Department.----------