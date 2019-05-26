Police arrest man who allegedly took pictures of 5-year-old girl at Jones Beach

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police arrested a man who was allegedly taking pictures of a 5-year-old girl at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.The girl's mother reported that the man, 21-year-old John Meehan, was taking pictures of her daughter.When New York State Park Police searched his phone they found child pornography.Authorities also searched his home, confiscating his computer and other devices for further investigation.Meehan, of North Babylon, is charged with possessing sexual performance by child and unlawful surveillance, both felonies.----------