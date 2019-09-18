Police: Man with samurai sword fatally shot by officers on Long Island

OCEANSIDE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Authorities say a man who lunged at officers with a samurai sword was fatally shot by police on Long Island Tuesday night.Officers responded to a call for a disturbance at a home on Columbus Avenue in Oceanside at about 6 p.m.A father and son were involved in an altercation, according to police.The 36-year-old son was distraught and had knives in his hand, then dropped the knives and picked up the sword.Police say he was told several times to drop the weapon, but charged at the officers and was shot. He died later at a local hospital.The two responding officers were hospitalized for trauma.Another officer suffered a back injury while performing CPR on the suspect and is being treated at a hospital.A fourth officer was involved in a car accident while responding to the scene, but was not seriously injured.----------