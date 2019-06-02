Police: Men accused of pummeling, stabbing man inside Queens 7-Eleven

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are looking for six men who are accused of pummeling and stabbing a man inside a 7-Eleven.
Detectives say the group chased the 25-year-old victim into the store on 30th Avenue in Astoria.
They say one attacker was hitting the victim with a liquor bottle which broke.
The victim was then stabbed in the stomach, chest and arm with the broken glass.
The attack happened last week.
