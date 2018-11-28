Police: Men fatally stab ex-roommate over stolen PlayStation

Two men are charged with fatally stabbing their former roommate in Florida.

Eyewitness News
MAITLAND, Florida (WABC) --
Police in Florida say a man was stabbed to death by his former roommates over a stolen PlayStation.

Authorities in Seminole County say Jake Bilotta and Ian McClurg lured their former roommate to their home and killed him because they believed he stole their video game console.

As they were wrapping his body in plastic garbage bags to dispose of it, their new roommate returned home, police said.

He fled and called 911.

Bilotta and McClurg are now facing charges of premeditated murder.

