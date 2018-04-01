Police: Men follow woman into Brooklyn apartment, stab her

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Two violent assailants are on the run after following a woman into her apartment building in Brooklyn and stabbing her.

Residents in East New York say the 53-year-old victim screamed so loudly for help that they could hear her from different floors in the building. The suspects wanted money, but they didn't get any.

Police say the two suspects followed the victim into the hallway of her building on Hegeman Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Monday and grabbed her from behind. One of them had a knife. Neighbors say they tried to force their way into her apartment, but she struggled and freed herself.



One of the suspects then stabbed the woman in the back before they both took off.

Neighbors say the victim has bruises on her neck from being choked and has bruises on her thigh from being caught in her doorway. She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspects were both wearing blue baseball caps.

Neighbors say the victim is still shaken - and it is not just her. Several residents declined to speak out on camera because the men are still out there.

