Police: Men pose as utility workers, rob elderly Brooklyn woman

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pair of suspects posed as utility workers to rob an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

Police say the duo claimed they had to do a utility check inside the home on Thursday near Oriental Boulevard and Ocean Avenue in Manhattan Beach.

Once inside, the men demanded money from the elderly woman, and took $2,500 before running off.

The two suspects are still on the run.

