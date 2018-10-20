Police: Men pose as utility workers, rob elderly Brooklyn woman

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --A pair of suspects posed as utility workers to rob an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
Police say the duo claimed they had to do a utility check inside the home on Thursday near Oriental Boulevard and Ocean Avenue in Manhattan Beach.
Once inside, the men demanded money from the elderly woman, and took $2,500 before running off.
The two suspects are still on the run.
