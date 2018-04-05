2 men accused of scamming production companies out of $2 million worth of equipment

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
Two men are under arrest, accused of scamming movie production companies out of $2 million worth of equipment.

Investigators say the men rented equipment from four production companies in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey, and never returned it.

The NYPD, along with police in Westchester County, tracked the stolen goods to a self-storage facility in New Rochelle.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scammovieNew RochelleWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News