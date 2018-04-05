NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --Two men are under arrest, accused of scamming movie production companies out of $2 million worth of equipment.
Investigators say the men rented equipment from four production companies in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey, and never returned it.
The NYPD, along with police in Westchester County, tracked the stolen goods to a self-storage facility in New Rochelle.
