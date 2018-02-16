METH

Police: Meth lab found in Atlantic City casino after fire

Police: Meth lab found in Tropicana casino after fire.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly running a meth lab, which was discovered following a fire, at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City.

Forty-nine-year-old Michael Pillar, of Whiting, New Jersey, was arrested about 12 hours after the fire was reported on Wednesday.

According to police, officers and firefighters responded to the casino around 9:47 a.m. for a report of a fire in a room on the 44th floor of the west tower.

The fire was contained to one room and was quickly extinguished, police said, though several floors of the hotel had to be evacuated due to smoke.

The meth lab was discovered as fire officials investigated the fire incident.

Police checked surveillance video and found footage of three people fleeing the hotel before first responders arrived.

All three were located in the 2400 block of Pacific Avenue around 9:27 p.m. and taken into custody. Two of them were let go without any charges.

Pillar, who police said rented the room, was treated for injuries sustained in the fire. He was charged with maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility and possession of methamphetamine.

