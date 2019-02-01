Police: Missing Bronx teen believed to be with registered sex offender

Police are searching for a missing teen in the Bronx, who is believed to be with a registered sex offender.Sage Locus, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Bussing Avenue in the Wakefield section around 6 p.m. Friday.Locus is described as having brown eyes, black hair, and is approximately 5'4", weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and white jeans.She is believed to be with registered sex offender Anthony Ferdinand, 35, a black man, approximately 5'11", weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen with braids in his hair.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------