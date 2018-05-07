Police: Multiple people injured after car crashes into Westchester restaurant

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) --
Police are trying to figure out how a driver ended up backing into a popular Italian restaurant in Westchester.

The car backed into Enzo's on 451 Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple people were injured, three critically.

Surveillance video shows the car backing out of a handicap spot. As it clipped a white vehicle waiting in the traffic lane, it then sped off in reverse.



A moment later, police say the same car crashed into the restaurant a few yards away while still going in reverse.

"It spun around...happened so fast," said eyewitness Elsa Brewer.

Marlyn Teran was driving her white car when she was clipped from behind. She still can't explain how the other car ended up inside the popular Italian restaurant. After giving her statement to police she was taken away for medical care.

The accident remains under investigation.

It is not known whether the driver suffered some sort of medical emergency.

